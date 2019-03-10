Who was James Foley?

by Alexa Nielson
53892537_10155934947251875_3739620340930707456_o.jpg
Weber State University

Some people give their lives to their work, and occasionally, it’s a literal statement. Freelance war correspondent James Foley was one of those people.

During the Syrian Civil War, Foley was abducted and later executed, the first American citizen killed by ISIL. Tom Durkin, program director for the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, wants to ensure Foley’s legacy lives on. One such way is through screening “Jim: The James Foley Story” on March 12 at the Weber County Library, presented by Weber State University.

Durking is in the movie, along with Clare Gillis, another journalist abducted with Foley, and both will be attending the screening and a panel discussion for questions after.

Durkin primarily focuses on promoting journalist safety. In addition to this, he is collecting Foley’s works of writing. Foley was and is a well-regarded journalist, but he was also an accomplished fiction writer, and Durkin would like to make all of Foley’s work widely known.

“Jim was my best friend,” Durkin said. “Perhaps from a selfish perspective, I want to see his legacy live on. I want to make sure his death was not in vain.”

After having time and distance to reflect on Foley’s death in 2014, Durkin recognizes his friend’s goodness even more.

“Jim was a compassionate listener; he believed in people, in doing good, in helping others,” Durkin said. “He believed in the truth and telling truth to power. I believe his life will serve as in inspiration for generations to come.

WSU’s Dr. Jean Norman is teaching a course utilizing the James W. Foley Safety Guide, created by the professors at Northwestern University for the James W. Foley Foundation. Dr. Norman finds his story compelling and maintains that journalism students who want to work in conflict zones would benefit from it.

The film screening begins at at 6:30 p.m. Following the film, Pulitzer Prize winner and WSU alumna Jessica Miller from the Salt Lake Tribune will moderate the panel discussion.

Funding for the event came from the Utah Humanities and a WSU Grant. Co-sponsors include the WSU Honors Program, the Community Center for Engaged Learning, the Society of Professional Journalists and the Amnesty International WSU chapter.

Jean Norman, Signpost Advisor, contributed information for this story.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Wildcats experience deja vu in season-ending loss

Basketball

In their opener of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Weber State University women’s basketball team experienced a problem that plagued them throughout the regular season. The Wildcats were competitive […]

by Joe Traub

Pain is not about perspective

Columns

Everything has become a competition, including having problems. I know I’m not the only one who has ranted about something only to hear, “You should have some perspective. You think […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Everyday struggles of the nontraditional student

Academics

Living the “American Dream” is a term that most of us have heard since we were young. We have been told that this dream of financial and social success is […]

by Colton Heward

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.