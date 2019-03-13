College of Education welcomes new dean

From teaching in elementary schools to leading the next generation of educators.

The Weber State University Board of Trustees selected Kristin Hadley as the new dean of the Jerry & Vickie Moyes College of Education on Feb. 14.

Hadley is currently the department chair and will take on the position as dean on July 1 for the start of the 2019 academic year.

The College of Education includes the following departments: Child and Family Studies, Teacher Education; Heath, Physical Education, and Recreation; Athletic Training and Nutrition; Master of Education; Master of Science in Athletic Training.

Hadley said the position as department chair prepared her for the dean position by focusing her responsibilities on collaborative efforts between all of the departments.

“I focused on fostering a collaborative environment when I came on as department chair,” Hadley said. “We have a collection of competent people who have experience working in a variety of schools in different settings, grade levels, and content areas. We’re working in an organization with fast expertise that we need to utilize and encourage and work as a team to make teacher education better.”

Hadley received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Utah State University and began teaching in public schools as an elementary and junior high math instructor, later becoming an assistant principal for the following 20 years.

Hadley began teaching at Weber State in 2005, shortly after receiving her Ph. D in Curriculum and Instruction from USU. She has taught courses in Elementary Mathematics Methods and Research Writing, aside from managing her responsibilities as department chair.

The College of Education strives to create an environment in which students feel their education and experience is meaningful and receive the keys to succeed in their classes.

Weber State student Elissa Prestwich said the College of Education and its faculty provide the support and resources she needs to be a successful student.

“There is a lot of support from academic advisors,” Prestwich said. “It was easy for me to talk to them and to learn about the resources that the College of Education provides to students, such as the Laboratory School and Charter Academy. They give me hands-on experience and prepare me for life after college.”

Hadley said she hopes students know the College of Education supports its students by helping them be successful through the opportunities each program has to offer.

“It’s important to the faculty and staff here at the College of Education to know that students know we support them,” Hadley said. “It’s our job to listen to students, to help them find solutions to their questions and conflicts, and to sometimes make hard decisions, but done so deliberately.”

Weber State student Maysen Fetters said the professors at the College of Education take the time to get to know their students on a personal level which has helped influence her decision making.

“I haven’t experienced many other professors during my academic career who take the time to get to know their students like the professors at the College of Education,” Fetters said. “The small classes and group work make all that possible.”

Hadley said the College of Education is running strong and hopes to continue its legacy of success for future school years.

“Weber State is the best college in Utah for students to pursue this kind of work,” Hadley said. “It’s time that we stopped being ‘the best-kept secret’ in Ogden and get that word out that Weber State is a great place to be.”