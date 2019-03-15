Upcoming Events

Intermountain Sustainability Summit

WSU’s Sustainability Practices and Research Center will host the annual Intermountain Sustainability Summit on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22. Keynote speaker Paul Hawken will join entrepreneurs, business professionals and non-profits to work to improve our communities, environment and economy.

LGBTQ+ Awareness: Beyond the Gay Best Friend

Weber State’s LGBT Resource Center with LGBTQ+ Awareness programming will shed light on issues facing the Queer and Transgender student body. The event, held on Friday, March 22 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., will advocate against homophobia, different forms of oppression and other concerns of the LGBTQ+ community on campus.

Utah Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters

Weber State University will host the Annual Conference of the Utah Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters on Saturday, March 23. Faculty and students from universities across Utah are invited to participate. Conference papers will be considered for publication in the refereed Journal of the Utah Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters.

Concerto Night

Weber State University’s Concerto Night on March 23 will recognize the winners of the annual music competition. Students will perform solos with the Weber State Symphony Orchestra conducted by Francisco de Galvez. The concert will be held in the Val A. Browning Center at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $4.50 for students and $6 for seniors/military.

International Banquet

Weber State’s International Student and Scholar Center will host an international banquet and silent auction to fund scholarships for international students. The event will showcase foods, traditions and fashions from around the world. The event will take place on Saturday, March 23 in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for general adults.