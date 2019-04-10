Minding the gap along the Great Salt Lake

by Kainoa Nunez
4-10 Salt Lake (Source) (3 of 3).jpg
(Pixbay)

Weber State University students and faculty gathered on April 5 in Lindquist Hall to learn about the health of the Great Salt Lake from guest speaker Brian Nicholson, senior project manager at Martin and Nicholson Environmental Consultants.

The final presenter for the Great Salt Lake Science and Society Brown Bag Seminar Series, Nicholson spoke about the costs of declining lake levels in Utah.

“The seminar series each week has had different experts on the Great Salt Lake in various areas, so it’s good to inform students based off of their studies,” Associate Professor Carla Trentelman said.

According to the GSL Advisory Council, the lake’s current health is relatively stable, but a number of environmental pressures looming on the horizon could degrade its condition.

The three highest-priority stresses to GSL ecosystems are reduced lake levels, increased phragmites and additional permanent loss of alkali knolls. In his presentation, Nicholson addressed these issues in lakes such as Gilbert Bay, Gunnison Bay, Farmington Bay and Bear River Bay.

According to his research, these reservoirs are achieving a high of 4,204 feet and modern low of 4,191 feet with multidecadal frequency. This is in addition to a ten-year period of fluctuation by one to two feet and an overall rise of three to four inches during the spring runoff period.

As populations along the Wasatch Front continue to grow, more water is being diverted to residential areas, which means less reaches the GSL. The possibility of the lake drying up altogether has become a serious discussion.

“Ultimately, the water that is used has the potential to flow back into the lake in some capacity, so it’s hard to determine how many of us are saving and preserving water for ourselves,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said if it got to a point where the water evaporated completely, the salinity gradients across the bay that support invertebrates, fish and macrophytes would not survive.

“What researchers came up with is that they think it’s healthy to have variation,” said Nicholson. “But if the salinity gets too low — which can happen — and if lake levels are really high, then that’s not good for the lake’s health.”

Throughout his career, Nicholson has studied the definition and assessment of Great Salt Lake health, as well as indirect costs of declining lake levels. His latest project, Water for Great Salt Lake, looks into these issues and works toward finding potential solutions.

“Personally, I’ve been working on the Great Salt Lake since 2000, so in 18 years, a lot has changed,” Nicholson said.

4-10 Salt Lake (Source) (1 of 3).jpg
(Pixbay)
Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Local creamery defends the environment

Arts & Entertainment

You’ve heard the numbers: 8 million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean every year. Plastic debris kills an estimated 100,000 marine animals annually. Only nine percent of our […]

by Daryn Steed

The latest case of race disgrace at WSU

Campus Community

White supremacists? At my university? It’s likelier than you might think. On March 30, students discovered flyers and stickers displaying a white nationalist group’s logo posted in various locations on […]

by Harrison Epstein

Dances of many islands

Campus Events

Members of WSU’s Ohana Association and community members united to celebrate their loved ones in a series of upbeat chants and dances. Many Islands in a Common Sea highlighted the […]

by Ally Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.