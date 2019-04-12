So you’re a college graduate, now what?

Most recent grads need resources when it comes to planning out their lives after getting their degrees. Some students will have a prospective job lined up after college that applies to their degree, but many won’t.

Daniel Bedford, professor of geography and chair of Weber State University’s Honors Program, suggested Indeed as a source for students in their search for jobs and to discover their wants and needs within their field. The website helps guide students in finding jobs that correlate with their interests.

When students need help with making decisions in regards to their future careers, Bedford finds WSU Career Services to be useful.

Bedford said it is okay when students do not have a concrete idea about what their plans are after graduation.

“According to surveys, employers often are not interested in a person’s knowledge on a subject anymore, but rather a person’s skill-set, such as teamwork, leadership and communication,” Bedford said.

Alex Weiss, WSU graduate student and English major, has a set of options as to what he could do after graduation. Initially, he planned to publish his fictional novel after graduation, but then realized it’d take longer than anticipated. Another option he considered is to become a journalist.

He had concerns being an English major because of the uncertainty in future careers, but he said it is worth it.

“It’s difficult when you are an English major, trying to figure out what to do once you graduate, but when you find what you love, you just go from there and the opportunities are endless,” Weiss said.

Receiving guidance as a college student can be beneficial in order to discover oneself. Once a student discovers who they are, they are able to differentiate their likes and dislikes.

When Weiss applied for college, he had no idea who he wanted to become. However, when discussing his interests, he realized writing had always been one of his biggest strengths and an activity he enjoyed as well. Career Services helped Weiss discover that what he loved to do could be turned into a career.

Career Service helps students who are undecided choose a major by taking a personality/career interest assessment. There is a follow-up assessment that analyzes students’ career interests to narrow down options.

Additionally, Career Services offers employment counseling by helping students define a career path that aligns with their major, reviewing resumes and hosting mock interviews.

Director of Career Services, Dr. Winn Stanger, said that students often start the job and internship process too late. Preparing a resume early can lead to better results when trying to nail down a job or internship.

“Often times we have students come in here who are seniors that find out about us too late,” Stander said. “We want students to utilize our services as early as they possibly can.”

There are resources to help graduate students prepare for the future and life after college. Students just have to use them.