Learning? Over summer? It’s more common than you might think

Summer camps are a popular way for kids to spend the warm summer months. Weber State University offers several camps, both day and overnight, for kids in elementary to high school all throughout June and July.

WSU Prep is a free STEM day camp available to sixth to eighth-grade students in Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts. There are also limited spaces available for students in private, charter or home school.

Students first attend in sixth grade and are expected to continue in the program for three consecutive summers. The camp intends to motivate the students in their STEM studies as they progress through junior high.

Friday is reserved for field trips and special educational events. WSU Prep takes place for seven weeks, from June 4 to July 18.

The Welding Camp for Girls is a paid overnight camp for girls ages 15 to 18.

From June 18 to June 20, students will learn how to weld under the guidance of WSU faculty and students. The camp is hands-on and covers different processes, metal tolerances and design techniques in welding so students will be able to create unique pieces.

Code Changers is intended to inspire students to create through coding. The camp teaches students ages eight to 18 the many things they can use coding for, such as game development, web development and videography.

Students can continue to use the skills they learn with Code Changers accounts provided during the camp. Students attend from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for three days, from June 24 to 27.

WSU also offers various sports camps throughout the month. Sports involved include men’s and women’s basketball, football and volleyball. The camps are available to all entrants, only with some restraints due to numbers or age range.

For those interested in going into business, there is an Early Executive Leadership Academy.

Students pick from three tracks: money, entrepreneurship or technology. Leaders in these fields, along with staff leaders from WSU, talk to students and help them learn about what a careers a business degree can help them achieve.

Girls Go Digital is held across the state for girls age eight to 18. WSU’s camp will be from July 29 through Aug 1. For six summers, GGD has put on a camp for all experience levels and interests.

Girls will learn about micro controllers, computer programming and web design.