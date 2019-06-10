1. According to a News Media Alliance study, how much money did Google News make from the work of news publishers via search and Google News?

a. $2.3 billion

b. $3.3 billion

c $4.7 billion

d. $5.6 billion

2. In New York City, how many parking violation tickets may be considered invalid because the dates were incorrect?

a. 235

b. 605

c. 1,935

d. 2,846

3. On June 8, how much did the winning Mega Millions ticket end up being worth?

a. $130 million

b. $250 million

c. $382 million

d. $530 million

4. Which of Hillary Clinton’s relatives passed away on June 8?

a. Brother

b. Father

c. Mother

d. Grandfather

Answers:

1. C. $4.7 billion. According to the New York Times, Google News made $4.7 billion. However, this does not include the value of the personal data that they are collecting on consumers. The NMA is publishing the study on June 10, before the House subcommittee hearing on June 11 regarding the interrelationship of big tech companies and the media.

2. d. 2,846. The Daily News in New York City found that traffic agents and cops have issued invalid parking tickets for violations that hadn’t happened. Since July 2015, at least 2,846 parking violations were logged as occurring in the future. This is called a “future issuance date’ by the city. This happens from paperwork or data entry error.

3. d. $530 million. On Friday night, a San Diego Mega Millions player won $530 million dollars according to CBS Los Angeles. After taxes, the lucky winner will walk away with $345 million dollars.

4. a. Brother. Hillary Clinton’s youngest brother, Tony Rodham, died on June 7 at 71, according to NBC. Clinton tweeted out a memoir to him on Saturday. There has been no statement about the cause of death.