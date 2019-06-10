Quiz 6/11

by Jennifer Greenlee

1. According to a News Media Alliance study, how much money did Google News make from the work of news publishers via search and Google News?

a. $2.3 billion

b. $3.3 billion

c $4.7 billion

d. $5.6 billion

2. In New York City, how many parking violation tickets may be considered invalid because the dates were incorrect?

a. 235

b. 605

c. 1,935

d. 2,846

3. On June 8, how much did the winning Mega Millions ticket end up being worth?

a. $130 million

b. $250 million

c. $382 million

d. $530 million

US-NEWS-MEGAMILLIONS-DMT
A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers � white balls 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and gold Mega ball 2 � to win the $530 million jackpot in Friday�s drawing, according to lottery officials.(Yury Shchipakin/Dreamstime/TNS)

4. Which of Hillary Clinton’s relatives passed away on June 8?

a. Brother

b. Father

c. Mother

d. Grandfather

US-NEWS-CLINTON-BROTHER-GET
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the TIME 100 Summit on April 23, 2019, in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS) **FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY**

Answers:

1. C. $4.7 billion. According to the New York Times, Google News made $4.7 billion. However, this does not include the value of the personal data that they are collecting on consumers. The NMA is publishing the study on June 10, before the House subcommittee hearing on June 11 regarding the interrelationship of big tech companies and the media.

BIZ-TECH-ANTITRUST-SIP
Google headquarters on Jan. 24, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif. Many tech companies in Silicon Valley are coming under scrutiny from U.S. antitrust enforcers. (Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA/TNS)

2. d. 2,846. The Daily News in New York City found that traffic agents and cops have issued invalid parking tickets for violations that hadn’t happened. Since July 2015, at least 2,846 parking violations were logged as occurring in the future. This is called a “future issuance date’ by the city. This happens from paperwork or data entry error.

3. d. $530 million. On Friday night, a San Diego Mega Millions player won $530 million dollars according to CBS Los Angeles. After taxes, the lucky winner will walk away with $345 million dollars.

4. a. Brother. Hillary Clinton’s youngest brother, Tony Rodham, died on June 7 at 71, according to NBC. Clinton tweeted out a memoir to him on Saturday. There has been no statement about the cause of death.

