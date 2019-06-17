Alumni gather for annual Lagoon Day

Over 700 people signed up for the annual WSU Lagoon Day on June 15.

The event was hosted by Jill Walker, the Alumni Coordinator for the Weber State University Alumni Association.

“This is an annual tradition we have at Weber,” Walker said. “It’s great to meet everyone when they come through where we can put some faces to the names. It’s a time to engage with our alumni and community members. I really enjoy having this event.”

Located in Davis County, Lagoon is a short drive from the Ogden and Davis Campuses. Weber State at Farmington Station is only about a mile away.

For many Wildcats who have lived in Northern Utah before attending Weber State, Lagoon may have already been a summer tradition. But, for out-of-state students like Nathan Barrio, it was their first visit.

“It was above my expectations, and I was kept busy from open until close,” Barrio said. “There was lots of walking, but overall it was well worth it. I managed to fit in almost all the rides and roller coasters, except Cannibal. The line was too long, but I plan to come back to fit that one back in because it looks insane.”

Instead of adding any new rides this 2019 season, Lagoon added a beer garden, which features many local brews and favorites, as well as their own new beer.

There were unpleasant moments for some people. Anna Jones, a student from Weber State, reportedly lost her phone and her friend’s sunglasses broke. Additionally, some concerns were shared about the live animals that were used for entertainment.

“They looked unhappy,” Barrio said about the animals he saw that day at Lagoon. “It was sad to see them just looking at a wall, being so far from their natural habitat. My friends all disliked that part of Lagoon, so we just tried to move past that and enjoy our day.”

Lagoon has had protests and petitions in the past regarding the welfare of the animals they use for entertainment. While that issue may continue, and losing phones and breaking sunglasses may just be inevitable, WSU Day at Lagoon is a tradition for Wildcats and Almuni Association members to look forward to attending.