News Quiz 10/7

by Kenlee East

1. On Oct. 2, Amber Guyger was sentenced to how many years in prison for murdering her neighbor?

a. 20 years

b. Life sentence

c. 10 years

d. 3 years

2. What R&B singer was denied bail in his sexual abuse case?

a. Usher

b. R. Kelly

c. Chris Brown

d. Drake

3. Chinese police tracked down an alleged human trafficker on Sept. 30. How many years was the man on the run while avoiding law enforcement?

a. 17 years

b. 8 years

c. 23 years

d. 5 years

4. What new test may help medical professionals determine if antidepressants will work for specific patients?

a. Brain scan

b. Blood tests

c. X-ray

d. CTs

Answers:

1. C. According to NBC News, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of shooting her unarmed neighbor. Later in the trial, the victim’s family member asked to hug Guyger.

2. B. R&B singer R. Kelly was denied bail in New York City where he is accused of sexual abuse and illegal sexual activity with young girls, according to CBS News.

3. A. Chinese man convicted of human trafficking avoided the law for 17 years. He was found in a cave while using a drone, according to NBC News.

4. A. Brain scans have been helping to determine if antidepressants will work for specific patients, according to Medical News Today. These MRI brain scans have been used in medical trials from 2012 onwards to determine if they could accurately assess the effectiveness of certain antidepressants.

