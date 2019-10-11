1. Federal Prosecutors charged Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman as a result of the impeachment inquiry on Oct. 9. What did the indictment accuse them of?

a. Disguising campaign donations to funnel money into U.S. elections on behalf of Ukraine

b. Omitting campaign finance donations from public record

c. Using campaign funds for illicit substances

d. Embezzling campaign funds for their private law practice

2. A 13-year-old Kansas girl was officially charged with what felony on Oct. 9?

a. Arson

b. Burglary

c. Criminal threat

d. Blackmail

3. Who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Oct. 11?

a. Greta Thunburg

b. Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed

c. Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda ARdern

d. Brazilian indigenous chief, Raoni Metuktire

4. Which Fox News anchor announced it would be his or her last broadcast on Oct. 11?

a. Shepard Smith

b. Maria Bartiromo

c. Tucker Carlson

d. Steve Doocy

5. Which Utah university will host a 2020 vice presidential debate?

a. Utah Valley University

b. Utah State University

c. University of Utah

d. Brigham Young University

Answers:

1. a. Parnas and Fruman were arrested at Dulles International Airport with one-way tickets to Frankfurt, according to The New York Times. They were arrested before boarding the plane. These are the first criminal charges being handed down as a result of the impeachment inquiry. The indictment did not accuse Trump of any crimes or misconduct.

2. c. An unnamed Kansas girl was arrested for criminal threat in Johnson County District Court according to NBC. The girl was arrested following an incident on Sept. 18 in which she pointed a finger gun at four students and then herself. She did this in regards to a question about which five people she would kill if she could.

3. b. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Abiy Ahmed, according to The New York Times. He was awarded the Peace Prize for restarting peace talks with Eritrea and restoring freedoms in Ethiopia in his country.

4. a. Shepard Smith abruptly resigned, according to The New York Times. Smith was the chief news anchor and stated that he “won’t be reporting elsewhere at least in their near future.”

5. c. According to KSL, the University of Utah will be holding a vice presidential debate in 2020. Utah is the only Western state selected for one of the presidential or vice presidential debates.