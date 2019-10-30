WSU sports clubs offer avenues to involvement on campus for students

Weber State University’s competitive sports department offers a variety of competitive sports clubs for students, but accepts applications daily for new sports clubs for Wildcat students to participate in.

Each club is managed by WSU student staff and club presidents. These extracurricular activities are available to all students. Individual athletes’ love to the sport and dedication to the sports helps the school start new clubs.

When a club is approved by the WSU sports club council, Whitney Batchelor, coordinator of competitive sports and director of clubs and organizations, assigns a student staff member to help the organization be successful. The role of the club’s managers is to help team presidents manage their budget, pay their dues, manage their schedules and arrange travel for away games.

Depending on the level of the club, a budget is determined at the beginning of each calendar year. The clubs bringing in more revenue will receive a bigger budget. Each club must maintain their budget by fundraisers and other community involvement activities.

“Communication is really important. The leader has to get everyone to fill out their forms on time,” Jordan Collinsworth, WSU sports club manager, said.

Along with communication among the club members, it is important for students and the community to gain a passion for WSU sports clubs.

“Success among clubs and organizations comes with dedication to the sport. We want to make sure they’re active,” Batchelor said.

Batchelor said it’s important that clubs have enough people, around six or so, show up to practices.

Leaders also need to connect with the community, as those who are involved will be more successful in raising funds for the club, according to Batchelor.

Posting flyers and posters throughout campus to raise awareness is one way for clubs to outreach to WSU students.

The only requirements for students to participate are paying dues, being enrolled in six credit hours and having the motivation to play through the course of the year.

“Sports clubs on campus are a great way to get involved, especially the out of state students. It gives them something to do and participate in something they love,” Collinsworth said.

Anyone interested in starting a new sports club on campus must complete the following steps.

1. Submit a new club request form to the competitive sports department.

2. Have six students taking at least six credit hours

3. Each student must complete membership and informed consent forms.

4. Compose a WSU approved constitution meeting specific guidelines, such as, wording and formatting.

5. Submit a leadership form including a club president, vice president and CPR certified safety officers.

6. Seek approval and meet with the sports club council.

Anyone willing to start a club can find information at www.weber.edu/sportclubs.