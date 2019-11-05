WSU one of the best for vets

Weber State University ranks one of the best of the best institutions for student vets in the nation.

Marine Corps veteran Robert Brito, who works for Veteran Services at WSU Davis, received the news while interviewing with The Signpost for his upcoming Veteran’s Day event.

Out of the 134 public four-year colleges reviewed by the Military Times, WSU came in at 17.

Cheers of excitement broke out among veteran services staff upon hearing the news.

“Oh yeah, we’re in the A group,” Veterans Services Acting Coordinator Sheila Simko said.

Never before in WSU’s history has it been up for national review, not because WSU didn’t meet the standards but rather because no one filled out the 100-plus pages of paperwork required.

Brito took it upon himself to gather the information and file it with the Military Times. The five categories used in the evaluations included: university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality and cost and financial aid.

Only one other institution in Utah made the list: Dixie State University in St. George.

University culture and student support carried the most weight in the evaluation, and Dixie came in at 116.

This did not come as a surprise to Caili Gosnell, who left her home in Layton to attend Dixie.

Using her father’s benefits through Veterans Affairs Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance Program, Gosnell gave up on her studies after one year.

As a single mother with limited funds, she found herself struggling to find support at Veteran and Military Student Services at Dixie State.

“The connection on campus wasn’t there,” Gosnell said. “They didn’t seem to care, so I didn’t.”

Gosnell did not return to her studies for four years, but when she did, she found Brito in Veteran Services, which helped her every step of the way to get established at WSU.

As Brito prepares to graduate in 13 days, he and Simko work to provide Gosnell with the skill set to fill Brito’s position.

Gosnell is looking forward to the ability to support veterans, not only with their education but with any life circumstances with which they may need help.

Army veteran, Adam Darby, is grateful for his Veteran Services family at WSU because they pull together to help their fellow brothers and sisters.

“We’re all veterans, it’s just what we do,” Darby said.