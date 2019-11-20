Trivia, drinks and The Dude

The sixth annual Big Lebowski festival was a popular event of the night on Nov. 16. The Big Lebowski festival is a get together for all of the “achievers” who are fans of the 1998 cult film “The Big Lebowski.”

“I love the atmosphere of this event from the White Russians and trivia all the way to the lead up to the costume contest. We achievers are very dedicating at making this festival inviting to all,” attendee Ben Jaques, stated.

He has been to the festival four of the six times it’s been in Ogden. The event started at 6 p.m. with trivia and went on while White Russians flowed through the crowd.

“I don’t think I am the greatest at knowing every single second of the film, but I do know my quotes. I should’ve done the trivia if I was not so focused on winning the costume contest, and showing that I am The Dude in cosplay and in real life,” attendee Kadyn Seibert said.

After the trivia, the achievers went into the theater to get their seats as close as they could to the front of the stage to get the best view.

After being seated, the audience members, who were dressed up as characters from the film, came up on stage to be in the costume contest. The costume contest was split up into certain characters from Jeff Bridges’ “The Dude,” all the way to John Turturro’s character of Jesus Quintana.

“I can’t wait to come down to Ogden from Logan, so I can drink White Russians with some of my now close friends, and enjoy a film that has been in my life for the 21 years that it’s been out,” Seibert said.