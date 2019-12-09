WSU mourns the loss of Vice Provost Bruce Davis

Dr. Bruce Davis, vice provost and dean of continuing education at Weber State University, died of a heart attack on the evening of Dec. 8.

Throughout his life and nearly 30-year career at WSU, Davis had dutifully fulfilled his capacities by serving students and his community.

Before working in Academic Affairs, Davis was the director of the WSU Davis Campus. In this role, he helped supervise construction projects and operations on campus and continued to do so throughout his career.

Davis had served as vice provost and dean of continuing education since April 2008. In his leadership positions, Davis worked to expand the WSU Davis campus and participated at the groundbreaking for the new WSU Computer and Automotive Engineering Building that will be completed in the summer of 2020.

While in these roles, Davis also taught courses at the Goddard School of Business and Economics and the Dumke College of Health Professions.

He was recognized in 2018 for career excellence and distinguished service to students by being awarded the WSU Alumni Association’s 2018 H. Aldous Dixon Award.

Again in Oct. 2019, Davis was recognized for his work on campus. He was awarded the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award and had continued to advocate for innovation and helped strengthen WSU’s economic development plans for northern Utah.

Davis was a lifelong resident of northern Utah and a graduate of the WSU Business Program in the spring of 1979. Before going to school, he served his country as a Navy corpsman in the Vietnam War. Davis also served his community for four years as a Layton city councilman on the Community Action Council and the Military Affairs Committee.

There will be an update or follow-up to this story as more information becomes available.