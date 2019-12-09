WSU mourns the loss of Vice Provost Bruce Davis

by Jennifer Greenlee

Dr. Bruce Davis, vice provost and dean of continuing education at Weber State University, died of a heart attack on the evening of Dec. 8.

Throughout his life and nearly 30-year career at WSU, Davis had dutifully fulfilled his capacities by serving students and his community.

Before working in Academic Affairs, Davis was the director of the WSU Davis Campus. In this role, he helped supervise construction projects and operations on campus and continued to do so throughout his career.

Davis had served as vice provost and dean of continuing education since April 2008. In his leadership positions, Davis worked to expand the WSU Davis campus and participated at the groundbreaking for the new WSU Computer and Automotive Engineering Building that will be completed in the summer of 2020.

052219 Davis Groundbreaking 12.jpg
Groundbreaking for the new Computer & Automotive Engineering Building at Weber State University Davis in Layton on May 22, 2019. (WSU)

While in these roles, Davis also taught courses at the Goddard School of Business and Economics and the Dumke College of Health Professions.

He was recognized in 2018 for career excellence and distinguished service to students by being awarded the WSU Alumni Association’s 2018 H. Aldous Dixon Award.

Again in Oct. 2019, Davis was recognized for his work on campus. He was awarded the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award and had continued to advocate for innovation and helped strengthen WSU’s economic development plans for northern Utah.

Davis was a lifelong resident of northern Utah and a graduate of the WSU Business Program in the spring of 1979. Before going to school, he served his country as a Navy corpsman in the Vietnam War. Davis also served his community for four years as a Layton city councilman on the Community Action Council and the Military Affairs Committee.

There will be an update or follow-up to this story as more information becomes available.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Student forum tackles campus safety and free speech

Above the Scroll

The Weber State University Student Senate, together with faculty, organized a forum to discuss academic freedom, freedom of speech on campus and student safety. This forum was held on Nov. […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

‘Is college worth it?’ is the wrong question to ask

Above the Scroll

Since the beginning of time, college students have wondered if college is worth it. But that’s the wrong question to ask. There are too many variables to the question “is […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Now we don our graduation apparel: The meaning behind the colors

Above the Scroll

At graduation ceremonies, graduates don their caps and robes, stoles and cords and a number of other significant decorations. The multicolored tassels aren’t just for show, though: there’s a meaning […]

by Caitlyn Larsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.