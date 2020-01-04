Wildcats continue to battle despite injuries

by Raymond Lucas
1-14 vs Portland (Joshua Wineholt) (1 of 10).jpg
Wildcat forward Kayla Watkins, left, reaches above a defender for a rebound. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The Weber State Wildcats began their season looking to move past last year’s struggles but injuries to veteran players quickly changed the tune to the season before it even began. The Wildcats and their young squad were looking at a daunting non-conference schedule before the season had begun and they have taken their lumps through it as they look to turn the tides in Big Sky play. WSU is sitting at a 2-9 record

Daunting may be an understatement for a schedule that featured three Pac-12 opponents that were all on the road. The ‘Cats traveled to Los Angeles to battle with the UCLA Bruins, they flew to Seattle to run with the Huskies of Washington and then hopped on the freeway to tangle with the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats dropped all three games.

In nine non-conference games, only two of them have been at the Dee Events Center as the Wildcats have traveled to Washington, Texas, New Mexico and have made multiple trips to California. The Wildcats have also played two Big Sky games. Both of them were on the road and ended in losses to the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Idaho Vandals.

The Wildcats had two battles with in-state schools: one with the Utes and another against Utah Valley. As mentioned earlier, the Utes got the best of the Wildcats but for Utah Valley, it was a completely different story. The UVU Wolverines left Ogden with a 72-46 loss, which brought Weber’s in-state record to 1-1.

With Big Sky play underway, the Wildcats will finally get to enjoy their home floor because 10 of their next 18 games will be at home, which means an opportunity to defend their home court and find their groove as tournament play approaches in March.

The Wildcats will take on Northern Arizona at 7 p.m., Jan. 4 at the Dee Events Center. They will then travel to Greeley, Colorado, to face Northern Colorado on Jan. 9 before returning home again to face Sacramento State on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Keeping up with the Wildcats

Basketball

The Weber State Wildcats have struggled to find their footing in the 2019-20 season as they find themselves sitting with a 5–8 record overall and a 1–1 record in conference […]

by Raymond Lucas

Eagles grounded at the Dee

Basketball

The Weber State University Wildcats pummeled the West Coast Baptist Eagles on Nov. 19 in the Dee Events Center to get their first win of the season, 130–50. Weber State […]

by Christian Johnson

Things don’t go as planned for the ‘Cats against Utah State

Basketball

The Weber State Wildcats tipped off the 2019-20 season against the Utah State Aggies at the rowdy Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan. It was a long night for the […]

by Raymond Lucas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.