Wildcats continue to battle despite injuries

The Weber State Wildcats began their season looking to move past last year’s struggles but injuries to veteran players quickly changed the tune to the season before it even began. The Wildcats and their young squad were looking at a daunting non-conference schedule before the season had begun and they have taken their lumps through it as they look to turn the tides in Big Sky play. WSU is sitting at a 2-9 record

Daunting may be an understatement for a schedule that featured three Pac-12 opponents that were all on the road. The ‘Cats traveled to Los Angeles to battle with the UCLA Bruins, they flew to Seattle to run with the Huskies of Washington and then hopped on the freeway to tangle with the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats dropped all three games.

In nine non-conference games, only two of them have been at the Dee Events Center as the Wildcats have traveled to Washington, Texas, New Mexico and have made multiple trips to California. The Wildcats have also played two Big Sky games. Both of them were on the road and ended in losses to the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Idaho Vandals.

The Wildcats had two battles with in-state schools: one with the Utes and another against Utah Valley. As mentioned earlier, the Utes got the best of the Wildcats but for Utah Valley, it was a completely different story. The UVU Wolverines left Ogden with a 72-46 loss, which brought Weber’s in-state record to 1-1.

With Big Sky play underway, the Wildcats will finally get to enjoy their home floor because 10 of their next 18 games will be at home, which means an opportunity to defend their home court and find their groove as tournament play approaches in March.

The Wildcats will take on Northern Arizona at 7 p.m., Jan. 4 at the Dee Events Center. They will then travel to Greeley, Colorado, to face Northern Colorado on Jan. 9 before returning home again to face Sacramento State on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.