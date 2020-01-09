The Wildcat women’s basketball starting five

After a challenging 2018-19 season, the Weber State women’s basketball team looks to grow this year as they compete for a Big Sky championship. The Wildcats’ 2019-20 roster contains an even mix of under- and upperclassmen, with over half of the roster entering as either freshmen or sophomores. Despite a small streak of losses to begin the season, the ‘Cats look to rebound behind head coach Velaida Harris and her starters. Here is a look at those who have started for the Wildcats at the beginning of the season.

Ula Chamberlin

Class – Freshman

Position – Guard

Height – 5’9”

Hometown – Medford, OR

Ula Chamberlin joins the Wildcats as one of five freshmen on this year’s women’s basketball team. During her four years at South Medford High School, Chamberlin played all four for the Panthers’ girls’ basketball team, lettering in the sport each year. In addition to her basketball success, Chamberlin also lettered three seasons in track and field, as well as one season in soccer. In her first three games with the Wildcats, Chamberlin currently leads the team in scoring average with 11.3 points while also totaling nine rebounds and five steals.

Kori Pentzer

Class – Sophomore

Position – Guard

Height – 5’9”

Hometown – Melba, ID

After a freshman season that included an average of over 20 minutes played per game, Kori Pentzer looks to improve her game and continue to assist the Wildcats this season. In her first season, Pentzer averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while also scoring in double digits in three games. In her sophomore season, she has been perfect at the free throw line while averaging three points a game. Before coming to Weber, Pentzer was named 2A Idaho State Player of the Year and the Idaho Press Tribune Player of the Year in the 2016-17 school year for her play at Melba High School.

Ciara James

Class – Sophomore

Position – Forward

Height – 6’2”

Hometown – Clackamas, OR

Ciara James also looks to improve on her freshman season, which saw her enter all 31 games for the Wildcats, including one start. In her first year at Weber State, James averaged 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 points in just over 16 minutes per game. In her first three starts, James is second in scoring average with nine points per game along with five steals and 19 rebounds. During her time at Clackamas High School, James was selected as First Team Mt. Hood All-Conference in 2016-17 while playing for the Cavaliers.

Liz Graves

Class – Redshirt junior

Position – Guard

Height – 5’10”

Hometown – Mapleton, UT

Liz Graves enters her first season of play with the Wildcats after sitting out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Graves officially joined the ‘Cats after transferring from BYU in April 2018. In her two seasons with the Cougars, Graves played in 42 games, averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds playing in just over eight minutes per game while shooting 30% from behind the three-point line. In her first three games as a Wildcat, Graves has achieved an average of 7.3 points per game with 11 rebounds and a 40% field goal percentage.

Kayla Watkins

Class – Junior

Position – Forward

Height – 6’2”

Hometown – Seattle, WA

As one of the more experienced players on the team, Kayla Watkins looks to lead the Wildcats to success during their 2019-20 season. Last season, Watkins started 30 games for the Wildcats, averaging 12 points per game in just over 30 minutes. Watkins also scored in double figures 23 times, including three games over 20 points, and had 10 or more rebounds in nine games. Watkins also led the Wildcats with eight double-doubles last season. So far this year, Watkins has averaged 5.3 points per game to go along with 13 rebounds.