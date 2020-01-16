Wildcats finish season ranked third

The number three ranking is held by the Wildcats football team as Weber State’s historic season came to an end after reaching new heights.

The Wildcats went further than ever after advancing to the semi-final before falling to James Madison in Harrisonburg, VA. The Wildcats posted an 11-4 record and are coming off their third straight Big Sky championship.

The 11 wins tied a school record for the Wildcats, and it gave them home field advantage for the first two playoff games. In the first game, the Wildcats edged Kennesaw State and then sent the Montana Grizzlies packing in the second game to set up a date with the JMU Dukes.

The Wildcats traveled to Virginia but came up short against the FCS powerhouse. The team flew back to Ogden that weekend with the country on notice, and next year they will try to advance to their first ever title game in the history of the program.

The ‘Cats had 14 players earn all conference honors and five players were named to the first team. The Wildcats’ highest honor was senior defensive end Jonah Williams who earned co-defensive player of the year.

The Wildcats will open up next season in Laramie, WA, against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 5. The time has not yet been announced.