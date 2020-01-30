2020 Biennial Student Art Show

by Aubree Eckhardt
The art exhibition will go on till April 3. (Israel Campa / The Signpost)

The biennial Student Art and Design Exhibition opened at Weber State University’s Shaw Gallery on Jan. 24. Every other year, WSU students, regardless of their field of study, are eligible to submit original work in any visual medium, as long as pieces are developed within two years of the exhibition.

Students showcase their unique pieces ranging from metal sculptures to printed graphics at the 2020 WSU Student Art and Design Exhibition. (Israel Campa / The Signpost)

A guest judge then begins the selection process and notifies artists whose work has been selected. This year, guest judge Amy Jorgensen, co-founder of Granary Arts, of which she is current executive director and chief curator, reviewed over 80 artists’ submissions, less than half of which were selected.

The Signpost’s Graphic Designers Aubree Eckhardt and Delaney Nye were among them. Eckhardt submitted a series of gig posters; her “Joan Jett & the Black Hearts” print was selected. Nye submitted a feminism poster series; her piece “Persist” was chosen.

The exhibition will run until March 3 in the Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery. It is free, open to the public and will be featured in Ogden’s monthly First Friday Art Stroll until the exhibition ends.

The Signpost's own Aubree Eckhardt has her own piece hanging (Israel Campa / The Signpost)

Aubree Eckhardt: “I submitted pieces to the last show and was rejected, and it kind of broke my spirit a little, but throughout the years, I have pushed myself to better my skills. When I received the email notifying me, I was one of the artists selected, it was surreal. I am competing with my peers, my friends and people I look up to, so it’s an amazing accomplishment and feeling to have a piece selected this year. My point is, even if you didn’t get selected this year, don’t let it hinder you—keep pushing yourself and keep creating art.”

Delaney Nye: “This was my first time ever having my work accepted into an art show. I honestly didn’t have high hopes of getting in, but I went for it anyway and it ended up being a great decision. It was such a wonderful experience attending the opening and seeing my poster in the gallery along with the amazing work of my peers.”

