’Cats fall in Vegas, look forward to Austin

After a great start to the 2020 season, the Weber State University softball team traveled south on the I-15 freeway to Las Vegas for the UNLV Tournament. The Wildcats took on UVU, UNLV and Montana in the three day tournament.

Weber State took the field Friday morning against the in-state rival Wolverines and took a quick 2–0 lead. The Wolverines brought the next six runs across the plate defeating the ’Cats 6–2. Weber took the field just two hours later falling to UNLV 7–0.

“We were just glad to get back on the field and get better,” head coach Mary Kay Amicone said. “It’s all about us improving.”

Weber State was back on the field Saturday afternoon, falling 4–3 to the Grizzlies of Montana in eight innings and 7–2 to the Rebels of UNLV in the nightcap.

“You got to beat the best to be the best,” Amicone said. “We look forward to the challenge.”

Before the trip back north to Ogden, Weber State took the field one last time against UVU, falling 6–5.

“I think we are in every ball game and I think we are still searching for more of a team offense,”Amicone said on the weekend. “We played good competition, but we feel like we didn’t come through with good situational hitting and we look to improve that.”

Weber State is looking to rebound after a tough weekend and get back to their winning ways when they board a plane and head southeast to Austin, Texas.

“We are very excited and cannot wait to play in the warm weather,” senior outfielder Landi Hawker said about playing at the University of Texas.

The ’Cats will take on North Dakota State and Duke the opening day of the Texas tournament and North Dakota State and Lipscomb the second day before taking on Texas.

“I think we need to just come together as a team and we will be fine,” Hawker said. “I think we made a lot of improvements each game and kept getting better and learned from our mistakes.”

Weber State will compete in two more tournaments before the start of their Big Sky conference play and the home opener March 24 against Utah Valley.

Sophomore catcher Lauren Hoe and senior Ashyln Visser lead the Wildcats with a batting average at .375 followed by Takesha Saltern batting .324 through the first two weeks of the season.